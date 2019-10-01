Central Punjab claim resounding Quaid-e-Azam Trophy win over Balochistan

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Central Punjab beat Balochistan by an innings and 12 runs in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium on Monday.

Bilal Asif returned with the figures of 4-33 as the side were bowled out for 239 in their second innings after starting the fourth day’s play at 141-5.

Bismillah Khan chipped in with 70-run knock for Balochistan. He was supported by Abu Bakar Khan who contributed 44 to the scorecard.

Central Punjab declared their first innings at 521-6 with Salman Butt being the star batsman for his brilliant 237-run knock. He also put on an opening 237-run partnership with skipper Azhar Ali who made 123.

Balochistan were dismissed for 270 in their first innings.

Central Punjab will take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Abbottabad in their fourth-round fixture from October 5 while Balochistan will travel to Rawalpindi for their fixture against Northern.