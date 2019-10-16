Wednesday, October 16, 2019  | 16 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Captain Naveed among three UAE cricketers charged with corruption

3 hours ago
 
Captain Naveed among three UAE cricketers charged with corruption

File photo: AFP

Captain Mohammed Naveed is one of three United Arab Emirates cricketers who have been charged with corruption, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Wednesday.

Batsman Shaiman Anwar and right-arm pace bowler Qadeer Ahmed have also been charged by the ICC, the three players facing a total of 12 counts of breaching the governing body’s anti-corruption rules.

All three have been provisionally suspended with immediate effect.

A fourth individual, Mehardeep Chhayakar, was also charged for refusing to cooperate with the ICC.

“Three UAE players and a participant in cricket from Ajman have been charged with 13 counts of breaching cricket’s anti-corruption rules and the players have been provisionally suspended with immediate effect,” the ICC said in a statement.

The UAE selectors offered no explanation earlier this week when Naveed was left out of the squad for the T20 World Cup qualifiers, replaced as skipper by spinner Ahmed Raza.

Naveed, a 32-year-old fast bowler who has played 39 ODIs and 31 T20s, has been charged on four counts revolving around match-fixing at the T20 qualifiers, which begin on Friday in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and the T10 League which takes place in Abu Dhabi in November.

Qadeer has been charged with six breaches of the ICC’s Code relating principally to the series against Zimbabwe in April and the Netherlands in August as well as passing insider information to Chhayakar in the knowledge that “the information might be used for betting purposes”.

Shaiman faces two charges connected with fixing results in the forthcoming T20 qualifiers.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Muhammad Naveed uae
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Muhammad Naveed, UAE, Pakistan, Ahmed Raza, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed, Corruption
 
MOST READ
Sri Lanka whitewash Pakistan in three-match T20I series
Sri Lanka whitewash Pakistan in three-match T20I series
Double or nothing for Misbah?
Double or nothing for Misbah?
Pakistan's Inam Butt wins another gold medal
Pakistan’s Inam Butt wins another gold medal
Sri Lanka's Jayasuriya wears Pakistan jersey as a friendly gesture
Sri Lanka’s Jayasuriya wears Pakistan jersey as a friendly gesture
Sarfaraz Ahmed's cardboard cut-out smashed in Lahore
Sarfaraz Ahmed’s cardboard cut-out smashed in Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.