Bismah to captain Women’s Global Development Squad for Australia tour

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s Bismah Maroof has been named skipper of Women’s Global Development Squad for their tour of Australia.

“The 28-year-old Pakistan captain, who has represented her country in 103 ODIs and 100 T20Is, will lead a 13-member squad comprising players from eight countries who get to play six T20 matches in what is the fourth such exposure tour announced by the International Cricket Council,” the International Cricket Council (ICC) stated on its website. “This tour is being organised in association with Cricket Australia and comes after similar programmes in England (in July 2018 and July 2019) and Australia (November 2018), all of which have provided exposure to players from outside the leading cricket teams.”

The side will have a crack at Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) teams and will be be part of different WBBL squads for their first-round tournament matches.

Bismah Maroof said it will provide her the ideal platform to share her experience on and off the field.

“It’s an honour to be leading this side. This is an excellent platform provided by the ICC for players of different sides. As a captain, I will try my level best to share my experiences on and off the field. There will be girls from different cultures and it will be a new challenge for me.”

The 28-year-old says that it will be a new challenge for her.

“It is an important platform, where we will play against star players of the Big Bash. My own game will also develop in a new environment and I will be able to help the Pakistan team in future.”

The WGDS squad: Bismah Maroof (captain, Pakistan), Rumana Ahmed, Nigar Sultana Joty (Bangladesh), Ni Made Putri Suwandewi (Indonesia), Lara Martiz (Ireland), Hannah Rowe (New Zealand), Kaia Arua, Tanya Ruma (Papua New Guinea), Katie McGill, Sarah Bryce (Scotland), Sornnarin Tippoch, Suleeporn Laomi, Naruemol Chaiwai (Thailand)