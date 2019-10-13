Barbados Tridents claim second Caribbean Premier League title

Photo Courtesy: CPL/Twitter

Barbados Tridents ended Guyana Amazon Warriors perfect streak as they clinched a 27-run win in the final on Saturday to claim their second Caribbean Premier League title.

Tridents’ openers Johnson Charles and Alex Hales played useful knocks but it was Jonathan Carter who was the standout batsman as he made a blistering 27-ball 50* which anchored the side to 171-6.

The Barbados openers Charles and Hales put on a 43-run partnership before the England batsman headed back to the pavilion for 28. The side then began to lose lost wickets at regular intervals including that of Charles, who was dismissed after contributing 39 runs off 22 deliveries

Carter came to the party with his half-century in the later stages of the innings

The Warriors did not have a perfect start to the chase of 172 as they lost their opener Chandrapaul Hemraj in the second over for just one but his partner, Brandon King, stayed firm at the crease but watched a procession of batsmen as Shimron Hetmyer and skipper Shoaib Malik were dismissed for single digits.

The side continued to stutter after King was dismissed after top-scoring with his 33-ball 43.

Pooran and Paul scored twenties while Sherfane Rutherford made 15, but the rest of the line-up crumbled with Raymon Reifer completing his four-wicket haul to restrict Guyana to 144-9.