Barbados pick up away CPL win over Trinbago

Photo Courtesy: CPLT20

Barbados Tridents picked up a seven-wicket victory over Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League on Wednesday.

The Knight Riders had a poor start to their innings as they lost their first wicket with four runs on the board with James Neesham getting dismissed for just one run.

Colin Munro and Lendl Simmons put on a 52-run partnership before the side were reduced to 56-2 as the New Zealand batsman headed back to the pavilion after his knock of 26-ball 23. The side were reduced to 74-3 as Darren Bravo was dismissed for just six.

However, Simmons continued to guide the side and found a partnership in Kieron Pollard as they put on a handy 30-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Simmons headed back to the pavilion after scoring 60 off 45 deliveries and Pollard followed soon after playing a 20-run knock. Their dismissals led to a mini-collapse and the side finished their allotted overs at 134-8.

Johnson Charles and Alex Hales started Barbados’ chase of the 135-run target well with the opening batsmen putting on a 50-run partnership. The side became 54-1 when the latter headed back to the pavilion for his 27-ball 34.

Shakib Al Hasan followed as he made just 13 off 14 deliveries.

Charles continued to anchor the side as he went on to complete his half-century from 40 deliveries with the help of five boundaries and two sixes. He was dismissed for 55 from 47 balls.

The side completed the run chase in 19.4 overs with JP Duminy and Ashley Nurse at the crease.