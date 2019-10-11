Barbados down Trinbago to reach CPL final

Photo: AFP

Barbados Tridents beat Trinbago Knight Riders by 12 runs to reach the Caribbean Premier League 2019 final on Thursday.

The side play the final against Guyana Amazon Warriors, who are unbeaten in the tournament so far.

Barbados, after being sent in to bat, managed 160-6 in their allotted 20 overs with Johnson Charles top-scoring with 35. The Trinidad sided were bowled out for 148 in 19.3 overs in chase of the 161-run target with Harry Gurney, Hayden Walsh, Ashley Nurse, and Raymon Reifer picked up two wickets each.

Tridents lost their first wicket with 27 on the board when Hales getting dismissed after playing a slow knock of 11-ball 10.

Shakib Al Hasan and Johnson Charles anchored the side past 50 with their 24-run partnership for the second wicket before the opening batsman for his 35-run knock which came from 41 deliveries. JP Duminy, who made 10 and put on an unbeaten 23-run partnership, was retired hurt.

The side were reduced to 74-3 in 11.3 overs as Johnson Charles departed after playing a cautious 41-ball 35 knock and found themselves reeling at 92-5 with Jonathan Carter and Jason Holder not contributing much with the bat.

Raymon Reifer and Ashley Nurse’s respective 24-run knocks helped the side cross the 150-run mark.

The Knight Riders had a horrid start to the chase of the 161-run target as they found themselves reeling at 19-2 with openers Sunil Narine and Lendl Simmons sent packing for 17 and 1 respectively.

Colin Munro and Dinesh Ramdin’s 35-run partnership anchored the side to 54 before the New Zealand batsman was dismissed for 16. Things did not improve for the side as they were reduced to 81-5 with Darren Bravo (2) and Dinesh Ramdin (21) being the next two batsmen to depart.

Seekugge Prassana turned out to be the top scorer as he provided resistance with his half-century as he played a gutsy 51-run knock from 27 deliveries, which included four boundaries and six maximums. He put on a 39-run partnership with skipper Kieron Pollard who made 16-ball 23.