Bangladesh women cricketers arrive in Pakistan for international tour

The Bangladesh women’s cricket team arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday for a limited-overs tour starting from Saturday.

They were welcomed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials upon their arrival at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Bangladesh Women team arrive at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore pic.twitter.com/xQCTGZm09W — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 23, 2019

A security delegation had arrived in Lahore earlier to review the arrangements made for the team.

The tour kicks off with a three-match T20I series in Lahore with the opening fixture being played on October 26. The remaining two games will be played on October 28 and 30 respectively.

The two ODIs will be contested on November 2 and 4.