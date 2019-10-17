Thursday, October 17, 2019  | 17 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Sports

Bangladesh security team arrive in Pakistan ahead of cricketing tours

5 hours ago
 
Bangladesh security team arrive in Pakistan ahead of cricketing tours

A security delegation from Bangladesh has arrived in Pakistan on Thursday to review the arrangements being made for their U16 and women’s cricket teams.

The security team will review arrangements made in Karachi on Friday and will be briefed by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday in Lahore.

The PCB is hoping to organise fixtures of the Bangladesh U16 side in Rawalpindi.

Sri Lanka were the last team to tour Pakistan when they played a three-match ODI series in Karachi and the same number of T20Is in Lahore. The visiting players had thanked the crowd and authorities for their arrangements for the limited-overs tour.

 

 
TOPICS:
Bangladesh Cricket Pakistan
 
