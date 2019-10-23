Wednesday, October 23, 2019  | 23 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Balochistan win dramatic semi-final against Southern Punjab

56 mins ago
Balochistan win dramatic semi-final against Southern Punjab

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

The second semi-final of the National T20 Cup also turned out to be a nail-biter as Balochistan claimed a narrow three-wicket win over Balochistan as Amad Butt hit 22 off the final over.

The contest went right down to the wire after Southern Punjab had made 173-5 having been sent in to bat by Balochistan.

Veteran middle-order batsmen Mohammad Hafeez (65 off 41) and Shoaib Malik (64 off 40) rolled back the years with nearly identical half-centuries for Southern Punjab in their clash against Balochistan to guide the side to 173.

Pacer Ali Shafiq claimed 2-31 in his four overs to put the spanner in the works just when Southern Punjab looked to take the game out of Balochistan’s reach.

Balochistan lost opener and skipper Imam-ul-Haq early for 10 when he was dismissed by Mohammad Irfan and it was soon 22-2 for the chasing side.

Hussain Talat, who scored an unbeaten 77 in his last game, was in stellar form once again and kept Balochistan in it.

It was anyone’s game going into the final overs of the clash as Balochistan required 21 off the final 12 deliveries with five wickets in hand.

Wahab Riaz used all of his pace and experience to bowl a superb penultimate over that dismissed Talat and gave away just three runs.

Umaid Wasif was not so assured in the final over despite having 18 runs to defend and Amad Butt was the hero as he smashed 22 off the final over with two sixes and two fours, capping off the game with a last-ball six.

Northern had won the first semi-final by just three runs in a similar thriller earlier in the day. The two sides will now clash in the final on Thursday.

 
Balochistan Cricket national t20 cup Pakistan Southern Punjab
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, National T20 Cup, Twenty20 cricket, Pakistan cricket, Sindh, Balochistan, Central Punjab, Southern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, National T20 Cup 2019, National T20 Cup 2019 live match, National T20 Cup 2019 live streaming, National T20 Cup 2019 Faisalabad, Faisalabad cricket match, National T20 Cup 2019 live, National T20 Cup 2019 live updates, National T20 Cup 2019 live streaming, National T20 Cup 2019 match score, National T20 Cup 2019 match highlights, National T20 Cup 2019 scorecard, National T20 Cup 2019 points table, #NationalT20Cup, National T20 Cup 2019 match, National T20 Cup 2019 matches
 
MOST READ
PCB apologizes for posting Sarfaraz video
PCB apologizes for posting Sarfaraz video
Twitter reacts to Sarfaraz's removal as T20I, Test captain
Twitter reacts to Sarfaraz’s removal as T20I, Test captain
Pakistan induct new faces for tour of Australia
Pakistan induct new faces for tour of Australia
Pakistan knock out defending champions Germany from Socca World Cup
Pakistan knock out defending champions Germany from Socca World Cup
PCB appoints Azhar, Babar as Test, T20I skippers respectively
PCB appoints Azhar, Babar as Test, T20I skippers respectively
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.