Balochistan win dramatic semi-final against Southern Punjab

The second semi-final of the National T20 Cup also turned out to be a nail-biter as Balochistan claimed a narrow three-wicket win over Balochistan as Amad Butt hit 22 off the final over.

The contest went right down to the wire after Southern Punjab had made 173-5 having been sent in to bat by Balochistan.

Match Summary! Another semifinal, another last ball finish at Iqbal Stadium. Balochistan clinch victory by 3 wickets. Here is a look at the winning moment!#BALvSP #NationalT20Cup pic.twitter.com/hr5z1Ntwc8 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 23, 2019

Veteran middle-order batsmen Mohammad Hafeez (65 off 41) and Shoaib Malik (64 off 40) rolled back the years with nearly identical half-centuries for Southern Punjab in their clash against Balochistan to guide the side to 173.

Pacer Ali Shafiq claimed 2-31 in his four overs to put the spanner in the works just when Southern Punjab looked to take the game out of Balochistan’s reach.

Balochistan lost opener and skipper Imam-ul-Haq early for 10 when he was dismissed by Mohammad Irfan and it was soon 22-2 for the chasing side.

Hussain Talat, who scored an unbeaten 77 in his last game, was in stellar form once again and kept Balochistan in it.

It was anyone’s game going into the final overs of the clash as Balochistan required 21 off the final 12 deliveries with five wickets in hand.

Wahab Riaz used all of his pace and experience to bowl a superb penultimate over that dismissed Talat and gave away just three runs.

Umaid Wasif was not so assured in the final over despite having 18 runs to defend and Amad Butt was the hero as he smashed 22 off the final over with two sixes and two fours, capping off the game with a last-ball six.

Northern had won the first semi-final by just three runs in a similar thriller earlier in the day. The two sides will now clash in the final on Thursday.