HOME > Sports

Balochistan, Northern claim victories in National T20 Cup

2 hours ago
 
Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Balochistan and Northern won their respective games in the National T20 Cup at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Thursday.

In the first game, Balochistan defeated Southern Punjab by seven wickets.

Southern Punjab, sent in to bat first, lost two early wickets in the very first over. Sohaib Maqsood then anchored the innings with his 34-ball 35  as he put on a 40-run partnership for the third wicket with Umar Siddiq. Aamer Yamin and Wahab Riaz then added a handy 33-run stand at the death to take the side to 144-7.

Balochistan had a good start to the run chase openers as Imam-ul-Haq and Awais Zia took the side past 50. The side lost their first wicket with 60 on the board with the latter being the first one to get dismissed.

Imam scored another half-century before falling 51 but it was enough for his side to comfortably chase down the target.

In the second fixture, Northern beat Sindh by 66 runs.

Northern were reduced to 5-2 but Umar Amin and Sohail Akhtar combined for a superb 102-run partnership. Sohail Akhtar departed after scoring an aggressive 36-ball 63 with the help of six boundaries and three sixes.

Asif Ali then provided some late fireworks to take the side to 191-7.

The target of 192 proved to be a tough ask for Sindh as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Ahsan Ali, who had scored 64 in the last game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was the top-scorer with 29.

The side were bowled out for just 133 in 17.4 overs to finish off a one-sided game.

 
Cricket national t20 cup Pakistan
 
