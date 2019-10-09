Badminton sensation Mahoor Shahzad eyes Olympic glory

Photo Courtesy: OfficialMahoor/Twitter

Pakistan’s badminton sensation Mahoor Shahzad has been enjoying success as of late and has her sights set on winning an Olympic medal for Pakistan.

“Like any other athlete, it is my desire to win an Olympic medal for the country but I want to take it step by step,” she said while speaking on SAMAA TV programme Naya Din on Wednesday. “So I am hoping to make it the top 70 in the rankings and qualify for the Olympic games. When that happens, I aim to reach the top 50 and the top 20 and eventually make it to the top five in the standings.”

Commenting on claiming the bronze medal in the Bulgarian International Championships 2019, the badminton player says there is always room for improvement and she believes that she could not win either the gold or the silver medal because she could not hit her shots with the required accuracy and speed. “So I have been working to improve that and will put on a much better performance in the future.”

The 22-year-old from Karachi was the only Pakistani to take part in the tournament where she defeated opponents from Bulgaria, Turkey, and Estonia before getting eliminated in the semifinals.

She is undergoing training in Denmark ahead of the Dubai International Challenge.

Mahoor lamented on the lack of facilities and government support for badminton players in the country.

“I had to think about my gameplay and fitness myself as there is no proper badminton academy [in Pakistan]. There is no one to guide me. It was my father who was training me before coming here in Denmark. There is no such thing as government support and I have participated in all my previous tournament on my own expense or with the sponsorship by the Asian Olympic Project and Magnus Sports.”

She said that her entire family is extremely happy over her string of success.

“I have enjoyed their support from the start. Like I said before, my father trains me in the morning and I was inspired by him to play the sport in the first place. So the credit for my achievements goes to my parents.”

Mahoor, in her message to all the girls who wanted to make Pakistan proud through badminton, advised them to keep working hard and continue to take on all challenges.