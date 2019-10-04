Babar, Smith included in draft for ‘The Hundred’

‘The Hundred’ is turning out to be a star studded affair as renowned international cricketers have been named in the upcoming tournament organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Pakistani batsman Babar Azam is one of the players included in the draft which will be held on October 20. Australia’s Steve Smith and David Warner are also on the list.

Other names include Chris Gayle (West Indies), Quinton de Kock (South Africa) and Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh).

Afghanistan’s spin sensation Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi have also made the cut.

The Hundred will begin on October 20, 2020 and the eight-team tournament was officially launched by the English board on Thursday.

The 100-ball competition, starting in 2020, is a new tournament consisting of city-based franchise sides, breaking away from England’s traditional county system.

Teams will bat for 100 balls each with overs, normally consisting of six deliveries, lasting for 10 balls with bowlers either bowling five or 10 balls consecutively.