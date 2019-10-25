Babar confident Pakistan will perform well against Australia

Pakistan’s T20I captain Babar Azam believes his team will perform well against Australia in their upcoming three-match series in November.

“I am sure that the side will play well in Australia,” he said during a press conference in Lahore on Friday. “My performance in the Land Down Under will be crucial for the side. I will open the batting with Fakhar (Zaman).”

He added that he always strives to give his 100% for the team, adding that he will keep the same approach for his upcoming assignment.

Speaking about his captaincy, the batsman said that he has learnt several tricks of the trade which will help him lead the new-look side.

“It won’t be like my team is not required to perform if I am playing well. The mindset is that the entire side, including myself, contributes to the team.”

Babar, commenting on his side’s bowling unit, says it is the team’s strength and the combination of senior and junior players is ideal.