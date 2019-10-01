Tuesday, October 1, 2019  | 1 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Babar Azam is Pakistan’s fastest 1,000 ODI run scorer

3 hours ago
 
Babar Azam is Pakistan’s fastest 1,000 ODI run scorer
Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Babar Azam became the fastest Pakistani batsman to score 1,000 ODI runs in a calendar year.

The 24-year-old achieved the milestone during the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Karachi on Monday.

Babar Azam, who scored 115 runs in the fixture, surpassed the 1,000-run mark in 19 innings. His performance helped Pakistan claim 67-run win in the match.

Javed Miandad is on second in the list with 21 innings, followed by Mohammad Yousuf with 23 innings.

Photo Courtesy: Saj_PakPassion/Twitter

The talismanic batsman overtook Indian skipper Virat Kohli in the list of batsmen with the fewest innings to reach 11 ODI centuries.

South Africa’s Hashim Amla tops the list with 64 innings followed by compatriot Quinton de Kock with 65.

Babar Azam is third on the list with 71 innings whereas Virat Kohli on fourth with 82.

 
