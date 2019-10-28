Australia’s Starc to miss second T20I against Sri Lanka

Mitchell Starc will not feature for Australia in the second T20I against Sri Lanka on Wednesday, Cricket Australia has reported.

The left-arm fast-bowler will be attending his brother Brandon’s wedding, who is a renowned high jumper. Starc returned with figures of 2-16 in the series opener against the island-nation, which the hosts won by a resounding 134-run margin.

Billy Stanlake and Sean Abbott have been included in the squad.

The pacer has been granted release from the squad to attend the celebrations. A Cricket Australia spokesperson said that increased focus on family time was a mandate of the team under coach Justin Langer.

Australia will be eyeing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the second game of the three-match series.