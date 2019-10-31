Australia’s Maxwell takes indefinite break from cricket

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell announced that he is taking an indefinite break from the game for mental health reasons, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

He will not be a part of Australia squad for the third T20I against Sri Lanka and will miss out on the home T20I series against Pakistan starting from November 3 in Sydney.

D’Arcy Short has been included in the side as his replacement for the third T20I against Sri Lanka.

“Glenn Maxwell has been experiencing some difficulties with regards to his mental health,” team psychologist Dr. Michael Lloyd said. “He will spend a short time away from the game. Glenn was proactive in identifying these issues and engaging with support staff.”

Ben Oliver, Cricket Australia’s executive general manager of the national teams, said that the well-being of their players and staff is more important than anything else.

“Glenn has our full support. Cricket Australia will work collaboratively with Cricket Victoria’s support staff to ensure Glenn’s well-being and his reintegration into the game.”

He asked everyone to gives Maxwell and his family and friends space; and respects their privacy at this time, adding “He’s a special player and an important part of the Australian cricket family. We hope to see him back in the team during the summer. It’s important we look after Glenn and all our players.”

Maxwell smashed 62 off 28 balls in the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Adelaide and did not bat in the second game of the series in Brisbane.