Australian PM turns water boy during cricket match

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison distributed water amongst cricketers during a T20 match between the Prime Minister’s XI and Sri Lanka at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Thursday.

Pictures of the premier becoming a water boy made headwaves on social media, where he was appreciated for his gesture.

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison brought out the drinks in the middle for Prime Minister XI’s side during their warm up game against Sri Lanka. WHAT A GESTURE 🙌 #AUSPMXIVSL #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/V3BDzoUo4x — Cricket Huddle (@CricketHuddle) October 24, 2019

What one would do for the love of cricket — “Australia PM, Scott Morrison turns water boy during Prime Minister’s XI vs Sri Lanka game”#ManukaOvalhttps://t.co/s3SoCCypCw — Sheeba Thattil 🇮🇳🇳🇿 (@SheebaThattil) October 25, 2019

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on duty as WATER BOY during the T20I game between Australia PM XI and Sri Lanka at Manuka Oval, Canberra today. Nice gesture from the Australian PM! 👏 pic.twitter.com/nLRqUr1tDA — ZEE. 🇵🇰 (@iBleedGreenZEE) October 24, 2019

How cool that the Prime Minister @ScottMorrisonMP comes out with the drinks at the Prime Minister’s XI game in Canberra pic.twitter.com/tZzobUqivr — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 24, 2019

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison on duty as water boy during the game of Australia PM XI vs. Sri Lanka today!! #AUSPMXIVSL !! #cricket pic.twitter.com/423VcR6jLx — Chintan Buch (@chintanjbuch) October 24, 2019

Incredible Scene When Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Brought Out The Drinks To The On Field Players During The Drinks Break.#Prime_Minister_XI Vs #Srilanka_At_Canberra_T20_WarmUp_Match “A Sign Of Kindness & Selflessness” pic.twitter.com/7cQgfwc42D — Aвι∂ Hυssαιη (@abidhussain2187) October 25, 2019

The Prime Minister’s XI, chasing 132-run target, went on to win the game by a slim one-wicket margin.