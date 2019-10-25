Friday, October 25, 2019  | 25 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Australian PM turns water boy during cricket match

12 mins ago
Australian PM turns water boy during cricket match

Photo: AFP

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison distributed water amongst cricketers during a T20 match between the Prime Minister’s XI and Sri Lanka at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Thursday.

Pictures of the premier becoming a water boy made headwaves on social media, where he was appreciated for his gesture.

The Prime Minister’s XI, chasing 132-run target, went on to win the game by a slim one-wicket margin.

 
Australia Cricket Scott Morrison Sri Lanka
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Australia, Sri Lanka, Cricket, Scott Morrison, Prime Minister's XI vs Sri Lanka, T20 cricket, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison,
 
MOST READ
PCB apologizes for posting Sarfaraz video
PCB apologizes for posting Sarfaraz video
Balochistan win dramatic semi-final against Southern Punjab
Balochistan win dramatic semi-final against Southern Punjab
Twitter reacts to Sarfaraz's removal as T20I, Test captain
Twitter reacts to Sarfaraz’s removal as T20I, Test captain
Pakistan induct new faces for tour of Australia
Pakistan induct new faces for tour of Australia
Northern beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in nail-biter to reach final
Northern beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in nail-biter to reach final
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.