Australia smash record for most consecutive women ODI wins

Australia smashed the world record for most consecutive wins in women’s ODI as it defeated Sri Lanka by nine wickets in their dead-rubber third fixture to win their 18th straight game.

The record was previously set by Australia’s Belinda Clark side which won 17 straight matches in 1999.

Australia in Women’s ODIs since March 2018: 🇮🇳 ➝ 𝓦

🇮🇳 ➝ 𝓦

🇮🇳 ➝ 𝓦

🇵🇰 ➝ 𝓦

🇵🇰 ➝ 𝓦

🇵🇰 ➝ 𝓦

🇳🇿 ➝ 𝓦

🇳🇿 ➝ 𝓦

🇳🇿 ➝ 𝓦

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ➝ 𝓦

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ➝ 𝓦

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ➝ 𝓦

🌴 ➝ 𝓦

🌴 ➝ 𝓦

🌴 ➝ 𝓦

🇱🇰 ➝ 𝓦

🇱🇰 ➝ 𝓦

🇱🇰 ➝ 𝓦 Unstoppable.#AUSvSL | @AusWomenCricket pic.twitter.com/VwFLvmFWWT — ICC (@ICC) October 9, 2019

Australia’s bowlers ran through the Sri Lankan batting which finished at 195-8 with only skipper Chamari Athapaththu providing some resistance. She went on to score a 124-ball 103 with 13 boundaries to her name.

The Sri Lankan captain put on a 55-run partnership with Harshita Madavi for the second wicket.

Georgia Wareham and Megan Schutt picked up two wickets each while Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey and Delissa Kimmince also got their names registered in the wicket taker’s list.

Australia continued their dominance with the bat as they made the 196-run target a child’s play thanks to a blistering unbeaten century by Alyssa Healy. She remained not out at 112 off just 76 deliveries.

The wicketkeeper-batswoman put on a 159-run opening stand with Rachael Haynes, who was the only player to be dismissed as she was trapped leg-before by the Attapaththu for 63.

Australia completed the run chase in 26.5 overs.