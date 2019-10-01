Tuesday, October 1, 2019  | 1 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Australia seal women's T20I series against Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 
Australia seal women’s T20I series against Sri Lanka
Photo Courtesy: AusWomenCricket/Twitter

Australia clinched the women’s T20I series against Sri Lanka in style as they picked up a comprehensive nine-wicket win in the second game of the three-match series in Sydney.

The hosts have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

It was a horrid performance by the visitors with the bat as they lost wickets at regular intervals courtesy of some poor shot selection and poor running between the wickets.

As the wickets kept falling, Shashikala Siriwardene tried to keep the scoreboard ticking. She was the top scorer with her cautious knock of 25-ball 19.

The side finished at a low total of 84-8.

Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy tried to finish off things quickly as they scored some brilliant shots.

The side became 38-1 as Nilakshi de Silva took a brilliant catch off Udeshika Prabhodani’s bowling to dismiss Alyssa Healy for 21. Her quick fire knock came off 15 deliveries with two boundaries and a six to her name.

Erin Burns came to the crease and ensured that her side gets over the line with no further hiccups. She went on to score a blistering 18-ball 30 with the help of six fours.

She was supported with Mooney who went on to play a modest 25-ball 28. They stitched an unbeaten 49-run partnership for the second wicket.

 
Australia, Sri Lanka, Cricket, Australia vs Sri Lanka, Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Women's T20, Sydney, Women's Cricket
 
