Australia defeat Sri Lanka in first women’s ODI

4 hours ago
 
Photo Courtesy: AusWomenCricket/Twitter

Australia won the opening game of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka by a resounding 157 runs on Saturday in Brisbane.

Australia posted a big total of 281-8 in their 50 overs thanks to half-centuries by Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney, while Tayla Vlaeminck, Jess Jonassen and Ashleigh Gardner bagged two wickets each to dismiss the visitors for 124 in 41.3 overs.

The hosts, after electing to bat, lost Alyssa Healy early for eight but Haynes and Lanning anchored the side to 126 for the third wicket.

The partnership was broken when Lanning departed after scoring 66-ball 73 while Haynes was dismissed for her 76-ball 56.

Mooney then took control of the proceedings and went on to score her eighth ODI half-century. The hosts continued to score runs despite losing their wickets. Mooney went on to make 68-ball 66.

Sri Lanka did not provide any resistance in chase of a mammoth 282-run target with Shashikala Siriwardene being the top scorer of the lot with her 51-ball 30. The side continued to unravel when they lost wickets from the start.

The second ODI will be played at the same venue on Sunday.

 
Australia Cricket Sri Lanka
 
