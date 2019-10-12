Athlete awaits promised rewards as leaders forget her feat

Naseem Hameed says she was promised cash prizes, apartment

Hameed had bagged a gold medal in the 2010 South Asian Games. She covered 100 metres in just 11.81 seconds and out-ran 40 other sprinters including Sri Lanka’s Pramila Priyadarshani and Achala Shalika Dias.Former president Asif Ali Zardari gave her the title of 'Fakhar-e-Pakistan' (Pride of Pakistan) and announced cash awards. He even promised to gift her a flat in Karachi's Defence Housing Authority."All the rewards which were announced earlier for me whether it be houses or plots are still pending," she said while speaking exclusively with SAMAA TV. "I am still struggling to get them."She said that former Sindh governor Dr Ishratul Ebad Khan and chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, along with ex-prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, had announced the rewards for her. The announcements were made during fancy photo sessions but no one ever did anything about them.She said that nine years have passed she is still pursuing the matter. The Pakistani athlete further stated that she is not getting a proper response by any political leader. “I do not get a proper response when I make a request to fulfil their responses. They make it look like someone has come to ask for charity.”