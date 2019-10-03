Amir moves into top 10 in ODI bowling rankings

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistani fast-bowler Mohammad Amir moved into the top 10 in the ICC ODI bowling rankings on the back of his performance in the recently concluded three-match series against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

The left-arm pacer is placed at seventh position alongside Australia’s Mitchell Starc with 663 points in the standings.

Pakistan paceman Mohammad Amir storms into the top 10 of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s ODI Rankings for bowlers. Full rankings 👇https://t.co/su8ZcgGSZr pic.twitter.com/cFmg1Fl5j1 — ICC (@ICC) October 3, 2019

Amir was the second highest wicket taker in the three-match series with four scalps from two games at an average of 17.75 and economy of 4.17.

In the batting rankings, Fakhar Zaman moves up to 16th position following back-to-back half-centuries in the series, whereas Haris Sohail climbs to the 32nd position on the standings.