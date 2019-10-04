Ahmed Shehzad excited for his return to international cricket

Photo: AFP

Pakistani batsman Ahmed Shehzad is raring to go when he makes his return to the international side in the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

His last appearance for Pakistan was in a T20I game against Scotland at Edinburgh on June 13, 2018.

“I am thankful to the Almighty that I have gotten an opportunity to represent the Pakistan team once again,” the batsman was quoted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on its website. “This opportunity feels like I am wearing the Pakistan’s kit for the first time.”

The batsman said that he is extremely excited after getting an opportunity to play cricket on home ground and in front of the home crowd. “It cannot get any bigger for me to be playing cricket in front of my people. Our people are passionate about the game. It unites us and people pray for our success.”

The top-order batsman believes that its not an easy task to make a comeback in the national side repeatedly as it doesn’t reflect well. He said, “It demands ticking a lot of boxes and for that a lot of improvement has to be made.”

The batsman says he wants to bring positivity in the dressing room by educating the youngsters and help them stay away from the mistakes that he made.