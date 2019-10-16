Wednesday, October 16, 2019  | 16 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Sports

Afridi terms illiteracy as Pakistan’s biggest problem

37 mins ago
 
Photo: AFP

Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has advised the Pakistani government to eradicate illiteracy, unemployment and corruption from the country.

“Education is the biggest issue here,” the former Pakistan captain said while speaking exclusively with SAMAA TV on Wednesday. “The government can succeed if they can control these three issues of the country.

Shahid Afridi Foundation announced that it will be launching “Road To Education” tour from October 21-31 which aims to combat illiteracy among all children especially girls.

The prolific cricketer said that corruption it will be a big achievement if we reduce it by 50 per cent.

He added that nation are living in tough times because of unemployment and the people are being fired from their jobs.

 
