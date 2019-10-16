Afridi terms illiteracy as Pakistan’s biggest problem

Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has advised the Pakistani government to eradicate illiteracy, unemployment and corruption from the country.

“Education is the biggest issue here,” the former Pakistan captain said while speaking exclusively with SAMAA TV on Wednesday. “The government can succeed if they can control these three issues of the country.

Shahid Afridi Foundation announced that it will be launching “Road To Education” tour from October 21-31 which aims to combat illiteracy among all children especially girls.

Chairman #SAF @SAfridiOfficial invites you to join the ‘Road to Education’ tour from Oct 21- 31st in an effort to combat illiteracy among all children especially our daughters under the banner: “تعلیم ہو گی عام، ہر بیٹی کے نام” It’s #HopeNotOut for every child with #SAFschools! pic.twitter.com/wKL0G6ZaBu — Shahid Afridi Foundation (@SAFoundationN) October 16, 2019

The prolific cricketer said that corruption it will be a big achievement if we reduce it by 50 per cent.

He added that nation are living in tough times because of unemployment and the people are being fired from their jobs.