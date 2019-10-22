Tuesday, October 22, 2019  | 22 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

AFC Cup final shifted from North Korea to China

3 hours ago
AFC Cup final shifted from North Korea to China

Photo: AFP

The final of the AFC Cup has been moved from Pyongyang to Shanghai, Asia’s football body said on Tuesday, a week after North and South Korea played out a surreal World Cup qualifier in an empty stadium.

The Asian Football Confederation said it had been “compelled” to move the match to a “neutral venue” after considering logistical hurdles including broadcast of the match.

Commercial partners had warned of challenges in televising the final, the body said.

The AFC’s statement did not mention last week’s inter-Korean showdown.

But that match — a historic encounter between two countries still technically at war — took place with no live broadcast and no foreign media in attendance.

Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min described it as “very aggressive” and one South Korean official likened it to warfare.

The stadium for the final will be confirmed in due course, the AFC said.

 
AFC Cup 2019 China Football North Korea
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Football, AFC Cup 2019, North Korea, China, Pyongyang, Shanghai, Asian Football Confederation, AFC
 
MOST READ
PCB apologizes for posting Sarfaraz video
PCB apologizes for posting Sarfaraz video
Twitter reacts to Sarfaraz's removal as T20I, Test captain
Twitter reacts to Sarfaraz’s removal as T20I, Test captain
Pakistan induct new faces for tour of Australia
Pakistan induct new faces for tour of Australia
Pakistan knock out defending champions Germany from Socca World Cup
Pakistan knock out defending champions Germany from Socca World Cup
PCB appoints Azhar, Babar as Test, T20I skippers respectively
PCB appoints Azhar, Babar as Test, T20I skippers respectively
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.