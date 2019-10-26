Adelaide Strikers claim thrilling win in Women’s Big Bash League

The Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers picked up victories in their Women’s Big Bash League fixtures on Saturday.

The Adelaide Strikers managed to pull off a three-run win over the Hobart Hurricanes in a low scoring contest.

The Strikers’ batsmen struggled with the bat throughout their innings with Lauren Winfield (23 from 27) and Sarah Coyte (24 off 13) helping their side finish at 113-8.

Hurricane bowlers Tayla Vlaeminck, Nicola Carey and Maisy Gibson ran through the Adelaide’s batting order as they finished with two wickets each.

Hobart were doing well in the run chase with the side batting at 53-3 in 10.1 overs. However, the side wilted under pressure due to loss of wickets.

The side managed to score but were losing its wickets and the dismissal of Nicola Carey (39 off 37) made matters worse. The side finished their 20 overs at 110-7.

Perth trounce Brisbane

The Perth Scorchers registered a comfortable nine-wicket victory over defending champions Brisbane Heat.

Heat, being sent in to bat first, were reeling at 36-2 but veteran Beth Mooney and Maddy Green took the side past 100 with their 70-run partnership. Mooney went on to score a half-century and was eventually dismissed for her 55-ball 67 with the help of eight boundaries.

Brisbane finished at a competitive 146-7 in their 20 overs with Perth bowlers Kim Garth and Jemma Barsby finishing with two wickets each.

The run chase proved to be child’s play for the Scorchers as their opening pair of Amy Jones and skipper Meg Lanning put on a 100-run partnership with both of them scoring half-centuries.

Sciver joined Jones, who remained unbeaten at 69 off 49 deliveries.

Sixers hammer Stars

Meanwhile, the Sydney Sixers got the better of the Melbourne Stars as they claimed a comfortable eight-wicket win.

The Stars lost their first wicket with 12 on the board but captain Elyse Vilani (14 off 32) and Mignon du Preez (44 off 47) put on a 65-run partnership.

The side then began to lose wickets as Marizanne Kapp bagging a hat-trick, restricting the side to a low total of 107-9. The fast-bowler finished with figures of 3-16.

The Sixers lost Alyssa Healy (27 off 18) early but skipper Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner took the game away from the Melbourne side with their 53-run partnership for the second wicket.

Gardner departed after scoring 32 from 35 deliveries. Perry top scored with her 39 from 43 deliveries with four boundaries and a six and finished the game in 17.1 overs with Erin Burns at the other end.