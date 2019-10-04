Abid believes competition among players benefits the team

Photo: AFP

Pakistani opening batsman Abid Ali says he takes it positively when he is not selected in the team despite performing well.

“I try to take it positively when I’m not selected despite performing, I believe everything happens for a good reason,” he said as quoted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on its website.

“It is good for the team that there’s strong competition among openers as it encourages everyone to give their best which will be beneficial for the team.”

Abid, who replaced injured Imam-ul-Haq in the third ODI, went on to score a 74-run knock which helped Pakistan claim a 2-0 win the series. He has also been included in the squad for the three-match T20I series in Lahore starting from September 5.

The 31-yea-old from Lahore says he looks towards the legends in order to improve his play.

“I watch videos of legends from different countries to help myself improve the game. Most recently I am following Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan.”