Tuesday, October 1, 2019  | 1 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

AB de Villiers is ready to bring the ‘heat’

4 hours ago
 
AB de Villiers is ready to bring the ‘heat’
Photo: AFP

South African great AB de Villiers will make his debut in Australia’s Big Bash League during the 2019-20 season after signing with Brisbane Heat, the team announced Tuesday.

The 35-year-old prolific batsman will join the Heat for the second half of the eight-team competition that runs from December to February.

Coach Darren Lehmann said he was “over the moon” to have the opportunity to work with de Villiers for the first time.

“World class players don’t just come along every day and to have a player of AB’s stature and skill in the BBL is a fantastic outcome for everyone, not just the Heat,” he said. “He’s a 360-degree player, great skills, outstanding temperament and an insightful leader.”

De Villiers played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is in a 14-year career for the Proteas before retiring from international cricket in 2018.

He said the decision to join the Heat for the BBL from January, including the finals should they qualify, was an easy one to make.

“They play the kind of brand that I want to be associated with. It’s quite aggressive, they go after the attack, and I’m looking forward to going to the Gabba,” de Villiers said. “It’s a beautiful cricket field. It’s a great wicket and games are always of a high quality.”

 
TOPICS:
ab de villiers Big Bash League Cricket South Africa
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Cricket, South Africa, AB de Villiers, Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat, AB de Villiers Big Bash League,
 
MOST READ
Shinwari stars as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in second ODI
Shinwari stars as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in second ODI
Rain washes out first Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI
Rain washes out first Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI
Sri Lanka arrive in Pakistan for limited-overs tour
Sri Lanka arrive in Pakistan for limited-overs tour
Video: Teams en-route to Karachi's National Stadium for second ODI
Video: Teams en-route to Karachi’s National Stadium for second ODI
Second Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI postponed till September 30
Second Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI postponed till September 30
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.