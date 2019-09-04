Zimbabwe’s Hamilton Masakadza to retire from international cricket

Zimbabwe cricketer Hamilton Masakadza has announced that he will retire from all forms of the game after the T20I tri-series which involves hosts Bangladesh and Afghanistan, Cricbuzz has reported.

BREAKING: @ZimCricketv captain Hamilton Masakadza has announced he will be retiring from all forms of international cricket after the T20I tri-series in Bangladesh #ThankYouHami #Legend pic.twitter.com/UkO2jCR6wB — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) September 3, 2019

The 36-year-old is one of the senior players in the team. He represented Zimbabwe in 38 Tests, 209 ODIs and 62 T20Is and has 9,410 international runs to his name which include 10 centuries and 42 half-centuries.

The tri-series is scheduled to be played from September 13 to 24.

Each team will play twice against each other and the top two teams will qualify for the finals.