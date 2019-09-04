Wednesday, September 4, 2019  | 4 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Zimbabwe’s Hamilton Masakadza to retire from international cricket

4 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Zimbabwe cricketer Hamilton Masakadza has announced that he will retire from all forms of the game after the T20I tri-series which involves hosts Bangladesh and Afghanistan, Cricbuzz has reported.

The 36-year-old is one of the senior players in the team. He represented Zimbabwe in 38 Tests, 209 ODIs and 62 T20Is and has 9,410 international runs to his name which include 10 centuries and 42 half-centuries.

The tri-series is scheduled to be played from September 13 to 24.

Each team will play twice against each other and the top two teams will qualify for the finals.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Hamilton Masakadza zimbabwe
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Zimbabwe, Cricket, Hamilton Masakadza, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Bangladesh tri-series, batsman, cricketer, retirement
 
MOST READ
Mohammad Amir shines as Essex secure T20 Blast quarter-final berth
Mohammad Amir shines as Essex secure T20 Blast quarter-final berth
Shahid Afridi, Gautam Gambhir continue war of words on Twitter
Shahid Afridi, Gautam Gambhir continue war of words on Twitter
Babar Azam out for golden duck as Somerset knocked out
Babar Azam out for golden duck as Somerset knocked out
Aleem Dar calls for increase in umpires’ salaries
Aleem Dar calls for increase in umpires’ salaries
India drop Dhoni for South Africa T20I series
India drop Dhoni for South Africa T20I series
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.