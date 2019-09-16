Women’s cricket season begins with domestic one-day triangular series

The 2019-20 season for women’s cricket begins in Pakistan with a domestic triangular series in Lahore on Tuesday.

“The three-team 50-over competition will be played at the Lahore Gymkhana Ground from September 17-26. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Dynamites will aim to complete a hat-trick of titles and will be led by star all-rounder Nida Dar.”

The three-team competition features PCB Dynamites, PCB Challengers and PCB Blasters.

“The selection panel of Urooj Mumtaz will use the National Triangular One-Day Women’s Cricket Championship, along with recent international performances, as the basis for the selection of the Pakistan women’s senior and ‘A’ teams for the forthcoming home series against Bangladesh and October’s tour to Sri Lanka for the ACC Women’s Emerging Cup.”

Pakistan are also scheduled to play ICC Women’s Championship fixtures against India and England.

“Pakistan presently sit fifth in the points table and have a strong chance of qualifying directly for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2021 in New Zealand if they finish in the top-five, with New Zealand qualifying automatically as the host country. The other international assignment, probably the side’s biggest in the 2019-20 season, is the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia, to be played from February 21 to March 8. In the build up to the T20 World Cup and as part of event preparation, Pakistan women will play three T20I s against the West Indies in Australia.”

The cricket board will also organise the National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship which will be held in January 2020 and a series of three 50-over and three T20 matches between Pakistan Green and Pakistan Yellow in April 2020 featuring the top 30 female players.

Squads:

Blasters – Rameen Shamim (captain), Aliya Riaz, Almas Akram, Areeb Shamim, Ayesha Zafar, Hafsa Khalid, Kainat Hafeez, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sandhu, Umaima Sohail, Noreen Yaqoob, Sidra Amin, Tooba Hasan and Waheeda Akhtar.

Challengers – Bismah Maroof (captain), Aroob Shah, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Hafsa Amjad, Hurraina Sajjad, Iram Javed, Javeria Rauf, Khadija Chishti, Maham Manzoor, Natalia Pervaiz, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal and Sidra Nawaz.

Dynamites – Nida Dar (captain), Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Naz, Nahida Khan, Fareeha Mehmood, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali, Sana Mir, Soha Fatima and Subhana Tariq.