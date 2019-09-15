Waseem into top-10 in world rankings, dedicates victory to Kashmir

Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem expressed his delight at defeating Philippines’ Conrado Tanamor and dedicated his win in Dubai to the people of Kashmir.

Waseem, who is now ranked ninth in the world in the World Boxing Council (WBC) Flyweight Rankings, has set his sights on breaking into the top five before he goes for the world title.

“I trained hard for six months in Glasgow for the fight,” said Waseem while speaking to the media on his return to Pakistan. “It felt really nice to defeat Tanamor.”

The pugilist revealed that he had not been following the news in Scotland and was only made aware of the situation in Kashmir upon his return.

“I condemn the curfew in Kashmir,” said Waseem. “I dedicate my victory to the people of Kashmir and stand alongside them in these difficult times.”

Waseem is 32 years old but isn’t done just yet. “I want to win the world title and bring it to Pakistan.”

Pakistan’s finest boxer was sad that he wasn’t made to feel welcome by the officials on his return. “Nobody from the boxing federation or the government came to welcome me at the airport,” he lamented.

The snub hasn’t dented his ambitions though. “I am in the top 10 after this win and want to break into the top five.”