Monday, September 23, 2019  | 23 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Waqar Younis skipping Sri Lanka series opener for daughter’s graduation

4 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan’s bowling coach Waqar Younis will not be available with the national side when it takes on Sri Lanka in the first ODI of their three-match series in Karachi on September 27 (Friday).

The Pakistan Cricket Board issued a press release stating that the former captain will be flying to the Australian city of Sydney to attend his daughter’s graduation.

“Waqar will return in time for the second ODI on September 29 and join the Pakistan men’s team in Karachi,” the release read. “Waqar had [told] the Pakistan Cricket Board about this commitment prior to his appointment as bowling coach.”

Sri Lanka are touring Pakistan for the second time since the side came under a terrorist attack in Lahore in 2009.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket waqar younis
 
