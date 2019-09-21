Waqar expresses excitement about working with Misbah

Pakistan’s bowling coach Waqar Younis expressed his excitement about working under the leadership of head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

“You come directly under a head coach as it’s his domain and you work according to his mindset,” Waqar said while talking to the media at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on Friday. “The others are helping hands like the fielding coach and bowling coach. We will try to help Misbah as much as possible and move forward.”

The Burewala Express said that the duo aim to make Pakistan a better side. “For me the exciting thing is to try and help some of the promising youngsters who are in the pipeline, and some more who will come in the near future too.”

The former Pakistan captain, who led the side in the 2003 World Cup, says he is looking forward to working with the bowlers.

“In three years, a lot of things have changed. The format has changed in domestic cricket, new people have come in, there are new coaches and new ways of thinking. I am not here to make controversies, I will try to make the Pakistan bowling attack a good one.”

Waqar admitted that he was not “mentally ready” to apply for the post of head coach again and was well aware that Misbah was applying for the position.

The former fast-bowler believes he and Misbah will get along just fine.

“I think I have good chemistry with Misbah, I’ve got a very good understanding with him and it will help in the future. The Pakistan Cricket Board has given Misbah an opportunity and it’s our responsibility to support and back him because he’s a very honest man and is passionate about the game. My role is very simple and well-defined. The best thing is that I know about Misbah’s mindset because whatever coaching I had done was with Misbah as the captain.”

The former Pakistan captain said that the newly appointed coaching staff’s emphasis is on training and fitness of the players. “We have bowlers in the pipeline like Mohammad Hasnain and Nasim Shah and in the next few months they will come on the scene. The best thing is Sri Lanka are coming. It’s a plus for Pakistan and other teams should also come. Our short-term goal is that we should win matches early on and build the confidence.”