HOME > Sports

Wahab Riaz takes a ‘break’ from Test cricket

3 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Pakistan fast-bowler Wahab Riaz announced Thursday that he is “taking a break” from Test cricket.

“After a lot of thinking and discussions with my family and board, I have decided to take a break from red-ball cricket and maintain my fitness and focus on the shorter format for my country,” the pacer tweeted. “It was a tough decision and I appreciate my board’s support and guidance during this time.”

Wahab Riaz has represented Pakistan in 27 Tests and took 113 wickets at an average of 34.56 and economy of 5.71. His last appearance for Pakistan in the longest format was in 2018 against Australia in Dubai.

His pace attack partner Mohammad Amir had also announced to retire from Test cricket earlier this year to prolong his limited-overs career as well.

 
