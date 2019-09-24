Virat Kohli punished for physical contact with South African player

International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that it has issued a warning and handed a demerit point to Indian skipper Virat Kohli over making physical contact with South African fast-bowler Beuran Hendricks during the third T20I in Chennai.

“Kohli was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to ‘Inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match’,” a press release by the sport’s governing body read. “In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Kohli, for whom it was the third offence since the introduction of the revised Code in September 2016.”

The incident took place in the fifth over of India’s innings when Kohli made contact with Hendricks while completing a run.

The Indian skipper has accepted the sanctions that were proposed by match referee Richie Richardson and there will be no need for a hearing.

A breach in Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct carries a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.