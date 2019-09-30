Monday, September 30, 2019  | 30 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Video: Teams en-route to Karachi’s National Stadium for second ODI

4 hours ago
 
Teams escorted to National Stadium under tight security



The Pakistan and Sri Lanka teams have left for Karachi's National Stadium to play the second game of the three-match ODI series on Monday.

The two teams were escorted to the venue under tight security arrangements.

The opening game of the series on Friday was abandoned due to rain without the toss taking place.

Pakistan are hosting Sri Lanka for an ODI series for the first time since 2009. The island nation's tour fell in doubt after its cricket board said it had received warning that its national team could be the target of a terrorist attack during the upcoming tour of Pakistan.

The board received the all-clear from the defence ministry last week to go ahead with the tour after establishing that there was no threat.
 
TOPICS:
Cricket Pakistan Sri Lanka
 
