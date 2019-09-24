Tuesday, September 24, 2019  | 24 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Sports

Two Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixtures end in draws

25 mins ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket/Twitter

The second-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture between Balochistan and Southern Punjab at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium ended in a draw on Tuesday.

Southern Punjab, who started the final day’s proceeding on their overnight score of 132-3 and needed another 60 runs to avoid an innings defeat, were dismissed for 381.

Adnan Akmal (82) and Umer Amin (63) struck half-centuries and were involved in a 97-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Balochistan were 42-0 in their second innings at stumps on the final day.

Meanwhile, the fixture between Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Karachi’s UBL Complex also ended in a draw.

Starting the fourth day’s play at 296-6, the visitors added 59 runs to their overnight score and declared their first innings at 355-8 in reply to Sindh’s 476-9 declared.

Ashfaq Ahmed made 113 runs and a late unbeaten 110-run knock by Zohaib Khan helped the side avoid a follow-on in the game.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
 
Pakistan, Cricket, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Southern Punjab, Central Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Northern, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
 
