Saturday, September 14, 2019
Sports

Trinbago beat Jamaica in record-setting CPL fixture

2 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Trinbago Knight Riders

The Trinbago Knight Riders defeated Jamaica Tallawahs by 41 runs in a high-scoring Caribbean Premier League (CPL) fixture in Jamaica on Friday.

Trinbago, batting first, made 261-2 in their 20 overs. It was the highest total in T20 franchise cricket and was the third highest score overall.

Colin Munro top scored for the Knight Riders with his blistering 96-run knock which came off 50 deliveries. He hit six boundaries and eight maximums. Lendl Simmons struck 86 off 42 deliveries with the help of eight fours and five maximums.

Skipper Kieron Pollard contributed 45 runs off just 17 deliveries with four boundaries and three sixes to his name.

The Tallawahs, in chase of mammoth 262-run target, were restricted to 226-5 in their 20 overs. Glenn Phillips top scored with his 62-run knock off 32 balls with the help of seven boundaries and four maximums.

Opening batsman Chris Gayle made 39 off 24 deliveries with five boundaries and two sixes to his name while Ramaad Lewis chipped in with his 15-ball 37 after hitting two fours and four maximums.

Javelle Glen contributed 34 off 24 with the help of two boundaries and three sixes.

Mohammad Hasnain picked up two wickets for Trinbago while Sunil Narine, James Neesham and Kieron Pollard finished with a wicket each.

 
TOPICS:
CPL 2019 Cricket Jamaica Tallawahs Trinbago Knight Riders
 
