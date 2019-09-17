Third-highest opening stand in T20I history guides Scotland to victory

Scotland openers George Munsey and Kyle Coetzer were involved in the third-highest partnership in T20I history in their comfortable home win over the Netherlands on Monday.

The opening duo put on 200 for the first wicket to guide their side to a 58-run win.

Munsey also scored the third-fastest century in the shortest format when he reached triple figures in just 41 balls while his 14 sixes are also the second-highest ever.

His four maximums in one Max O’Dowd over are also the second highest hit in a T20I over.

Munsey remained unbeaten on 127 off 56 deliveries with the help of five boundaries and 14 sixes. Coetzer was eventually dismissed after his aggressive 89-run knock which came from 50 deliveries.

It seemed at one point that Afghanistan’s record of the highest total in T20I cricket of 278-3 might be in trouble but the Dutch bowlers picked up some late wickets to restrict the side to 252-3 — the sixth highest team total in the format.

The Dutch were never really in it after a horror start saw them reduced to 18-3 but did manage to lend some dignity to the scorecard as skipper Pieter Seelaar, who starred with a defiant 94 off 69 deliveries, and Scott Edwards (37 off 19) came together for a 64-run partnership.

The visitors managed to get to a respectable 194-7 but that was still well short of the mammoth target.