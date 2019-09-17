Tuesday, September 17, 2019  | 17 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Third-highest opening stand in T20I history guides Scotland to victory

3 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Cricket Scotland/Twitter

Scotland openers George Munsey and Kyle Coetzer were involved in the third-highest partnership in T20I history in their comfortable home win over the Netherlands on Monday.

The opening duo put on 200 for the first wicket to guide their side to a 58-run win.

Munsey also scored the third-fastest century in the shortest format when he reached triple figures in just 41 balls while his 14 sixes are also the second-highest ever.

His four maximums in one Max O’Dowd over are also the second highest hit in a T20I over.

Munsey remained unbeaten on 127 off 56 deliveries with the help of five boundaries and 14 sixes. Coetzer was eventually dismissed after his aggressive 89-run knock which came from 50 deliveries.

It seemed at one point that Afghanistan’s record of the highest total in T20I cricket of 278-3 might be in trouble but the Dutch bowlers picked up some late wickets to restrict the side to 252-3 — the sixth highest team total in the format.

The Dutch were never really in it after a horror start saw them reduced to 18-3 but did manage to lend some dignity to the scorecard as skipper Pieter Seelaar, who starred with a defiant 94 off 69 deliveries, and Scott Edwards (37 off 19) came together for a 64-run partnership.

The visitors managed to get to a respectable 194-7 but that was still well short of the mammoth target.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket netherlands scotland
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Scotland, Netherlands, T20 cricket, T20Is, Twenty20 Internationals, Cricket, George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer, Scotland vs Netherlands, Netherlands vs Scotland, #SCOvNED
 
MOST READ
Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem beats Filipino opponent in first round
Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem beats Filipino opponent in first round
Waseem into top-10 in world rankings, dedicates victory to Kashmir
Waseem into top-10 in world rankings, dedicates victory to Kashmir
Mohammad Hasnain told to return from Caribbean Premier League
Mohammad Hasnain told to return from Caribbean Premier League
Pakistan drop veterans Hafeez, Malik for Sri Lanka series
Pakistan drop veterans Hafeez, Malik for Sri Lanka series
India told Sri Lankan cricketers to skip Pakistan tour: minister
India told Sri Lankan cricketers to skip Pakistan tour: minister
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.