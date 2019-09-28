St Lucia register victory over Jamaica in CPL

The St Lucia Zouks picked up a four-wicket home victory over the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) at Gros Islet on Friday.

The Tallawahs, being sent in to bat first, had a good start to their innings as Chris Gayle and Glen Phillips put on a 48-run opening partnership.

Dwayne Smith and Liton Das’ 56-run partnership for the third wicket took the side to 140. Smith went on to score his half-century from 30 deliveries.

His 58-run knock came off 38 balls and included six boundaries and three maximums, which was monumental in taking the side to 165-7 in 20 overs.

Andre Fletcher and Rahkeem Cornwall provided a blistering start for St Lucia in the chase of the 166-run target as they put on a 49-run opening stand, while batting with strike rates of over 200.

Cornwall kept the side cruising with his half-century. The Zouks were batting at 79 when Rahkeem’s innings came to an end at 51 off 25, with four boundaries and five maximums under his belt.

Colin de Grandhomme did not trouble the visitors as he was dismissed for a golden duck.

Hardus Viljoen’s 24-ball 32 proved to be enough for St Lucia to claim a four-wicket and grab two points on the table.