St Lucia pick up home victory over St Kitts in CPL

St Lucia Zouks defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 20 runs in their Caribbean Premier League (CPL) fixture at Gros Islet on Tuesday.

Being sent in to bat first, St Lucia got off to a good start with Andre Fletcher and Rahkeem Cornwall putting on a 34-run opening partnership. The stand was broken when the latter was dismissed for 13.

Fletcher and Colin Ingram’s added 38 runs for the second wicket which took the side to 72. The opening batsman made a 23-ball 36 with four boundaries and two sixes .

Zouks suffered a middle-order collapse and the side were reduced to 101-5 in 12.4 overs.

The highlights of the innings was a 56-run stand between skipper Darren Sammy and Chris Banwell. The captain’s blistering 30-run knock came from 19 balls and included three fours and a six, which was enough for the side to post a competitive total of 165-6.

The Patriots had a rocky start to their chase of 166 as they were reduced to 31-2 but Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez and Laurie Evans took the side to 80-2 with their 49-run partnership.

After Evans was dismissed for 28, the side started to lose wickets with Kesrick Williams and Hardus Viljoen rattling St Lucia’s batting order. The duo finished with three wickets each.

Hafeez watched his partners come and go. His knock ended for 29 as the side were reduced to 103-7 before they finished their innings at 145-9.