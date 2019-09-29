St Kitts beat Barbados in thriller to reach CPL playoffs

The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots confirmed their place in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) playoffs by registering a narrow one-run win over the Barbados Tridents in Bridgetown on Saturday.

St Kitts, electing to bat first, lost their first wicket of Mohammad Hafeez with just 13 runs on the board.

Shamarh Brooks proved to be the key player for the Patriots as he went to score a half-century. He top-scored with 53 off 33 deliveries and put on a vital 43-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Devon Thomas.

Fabien Allen and Keron Cottoy’s 35-run partnership took the side to a modest total of 149-7 in their overs.

Barbados did not have a positive start to their chase of the 150-run target as they lost their first wicket of Johnson Charles at the score of 15.

Shakib Al Hasan and Alex Hales anchored the side to 56 when the latter departed for 19. The side were reduced to 85-3 when Shakib was the next to go for 38.

After Shakib’s departure, things started to unravel for the Tridents as they found themselves reeling at 99-7 as the middle order did not provide any resistance to the St Kitts bowlers.

When things seemed to go the Patriots’ way, Raymon Reifer’s blistering knock brought the Barbados side back in the game.

Needing 12 runs in the final over, Dominic Drakes started off with a wide and was smashed by Reifer for half-a-dozen on the very next delivery.

The batsmen was run out while attempting to complete the second run after contributing 34 off 18.

The side had everyone on the edge of their seats as they continued to take singles. Needing two off the final delivery, Dominic Drakes castled Harry Gurney and the side finished their 20 overs at 148 all out.