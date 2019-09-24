Sri Lanka’s Shanaka happy to lead T20I side in Pakistan

Sri Lanka’s T20I skipper Dasun Shanaka has said he is satisfied with the security arrangements for his side’s tour of Pakistan.

“I have been there before,” Shanaka said while talking to the reporters in Colombo. “I am satisfied with the security arranged for us and I am happy to lead my team in Pakistan. We hope to give a good fight to our very strong hosts.”

ODI skipper Lahiru Thirimanne also seemed content with the security arrangements, adding that the visiting side have been promised a very high degree of protection in the country.

Ten senior players citing security concerns have opted out of the tour comprising three ODIs and three T20I matches beginning on Friday.

Sri Lanka’s cricket board received the all-clear from the defence ministry last week to go ahead with the tour after establishing that there was no threat.