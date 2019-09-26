Thursday, September 26, 2019  | 26 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Sports

Sri Lanka to take on Pakistan in first ODI

1 hour ago
 

Photo: AFP

Sri Lanka’s limited-overs tour to Pakistan begins on Friday (tomorrow) with the opening game of the three-match ODI series at Karachi’s National Stadium.

The fixture will be played at 3pm local time.

It will be the first time that Pakistan are hosting Sri Lanka for an ODI series since January 2009.

Sri Lanka will be playing without some of their star power as 10 senior players opted out of the tour citing security concerns.

The tour fell in doubt after Sri Lanka’s cricket board said it had received warning that its national team could be the target of a terror attack during the upcoming tour of Pakistan.

The board received the all-clear from the defence ministry last week to go ahead with the tour after establishing that there was no threat.

Sri Lanka’s T20I skipper Dasun Shanaka, during his departure, had said that he was satisfied with the security arrangements for the tour.

“I have been there before,” Shanaka said while talking to the reporters in Colombo. “I am satisfied with the security arranged for us and I am happy to lead my team in Pakistan. We hope to give a good fight to our very strong hosts.”

ODI skipper Lahiru Thirimanne also seemed content with the security arrangements, adding that the visiting side have been promised a very high degree of protection in the country.

The second and third ODIs will be played on September 29 and October 2.

The two sides will then travel to Lahore for a three-match T20I series at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The opening game will be contested on October 5 whereas the second game will take place on October 7. The final game will be played on October 9.

 
