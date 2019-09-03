Tuesday, September 3, 2019  | 3 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Sports

Sri Lanka’s Thisara Parera to skip Pakistan tour

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Sri Lankan pacer Thisara Parera will skip his side’s limited-overs tour to Pakistan due to his commitments with Caribbean Premier League, Island Cricket has reported.

He is representing St Lucia Zouks in the 2019 edition of the T20 competition.

CPL kicks off on September 4 and the Zouks will open their campaign on September 5 against Guyana Amazon Warriors. Their final group stage match will be against Barbados Tridents.

The three ODIs will take place in Karachi on September 27, September 29 and October 2, with Lahore hosting three T20Is on October 5, 7 and 9.

The original schedule had the limited-overs games chalked out for December while the Tests were to be held in September.

 
Cricket Pakistan Sri Lanka Thisara Parera
 
