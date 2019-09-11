Sri Lanka Cricket refuses NOCs to players not touring Pakistan

Sri Lankan cricketers find themselves in hot water over refusing to tour Pakistan for the upcoming ODI and T20I series starting from September 27, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has refused to give a No-Objection Certificate to Niroshan Dickwella and Thisara Parera in order for them to participate in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League in West Indies.

The two cricketers are among the eight players who have refused to tour Pakistan due to security concerns.

“It’s our policy not to give NOCs when there is a national tour, and the players would have known that,” Sri Lanka Cricket Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ashley de Silva said. “So Dickwella has not been granted an NOC and will be expected to train with the national team in the next few weeks. We have also asked Thisara to return to the country on September 15, so he can also join the team in training.”

An SLC official has said that a comprehensive security assessment was carried out by the cricket board and their Pakistani counterparts had gone out of their way to ensure proper security for the visiting players.

“Other international players have also toured there with the World XI and so on. And Pakistan is also willing to provide the same security they give to heads of state for the players. What more could they want?” he asked.

Sri Lanka are scheduled to play a three-match ODI series in Karachi. It will be followed by a three-match T20I series in Lahore. It is being considered another step towards the return of international cricket in Pakistan.