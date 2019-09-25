Sri Lanka arrive in Pakistan for limited-overs tour

Sri Lankan cricket team arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday for their upcoming bilateral ODI and T20I series.

Island-nation will play three ODI matches in Karachi. They will then travel to Lahore to play the same number of T20I fixtures.

The visiting team was given a warm welcome upon their arrival.

The side were escorted to their hotel under tight security.

📸 Arrival of Sri Lanka team at Karachi for ODI & T20I series against Pakistan! #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/FinGhRt3bX — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) September 24, 2019

Sri Lanka’s T20I skipper Dasun Shanaka, during his departure, had said that he was satisfied with the security arrangements for the tour.

“I have been there before,” Shanaka said while talking to the reporters in Colombo. “I am satisfied with the security arranged for us and I am happy to lead my team in Pakistan. We hope to give a good fight to our very strong hosts.”

ODI skipper Lahiru Thirimanne also seemed content with the security arrangements, adding that the visiting side have been promised a very high degree of protection in the country.

Ten senior players citing security concerns have opted out of the tour comprising three ODIs and three T20I matches beginning on Friday.

Sri Lanka’s cricket board received the all-clear from the defence ministry last week to go ahead with the tour after establishing that there was no threat.