Sri Lanka announce squads for Pakistan ODI, T20I series

Sri Lanka on Wednesday announced the ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming seris against Pakistan.

The Islanders are scheduled to play a three-match ODI series in Karachi that begins at the end of September. It will be followed by a three-match T20I series in Lahore.

Batsman Lahiru Thrimanne will lead the ODI team while Dasun Shanaka is the captain for the T20I team. Thrimanne is replacing Dimuth Karunaratne as the skipper in the 50-over format while Shanaka takes over captaincy from Lasith Malinga in the shortest format.

Earlier, 10 Sri Lankan players had backed out from the tour citing security concerns.

Sri Lanka ODI Squad for Pakistan tour. #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/eZjOux69Di — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) September 11, 2019

Sri Lanka T20I Squad for Pakistan tour. #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/IhjXVvafMr — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) September 11, 2019

The ODI series kicks off on September 27. The remaining two games of the three-match series will be played on September 29 and October 2.

The three T20Is will be played on October 5, October 7 and October 9.