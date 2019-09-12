Thursday, September 12, 2019  | 12 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Shoaib Akhtar disappointed with Sri Lankan cricketers skipping Pakistan tour

6 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar has expressed his disappointment with Sri Lankan players refusing to tour Pakistan.

“So disappointed with the 10 Sri Lankan players who have pulled out of Pakistan tour,” the Rawalpindi Express tweeted on Wednesday. “Pakistan has always been a huge support for Sri Lanka Cricket.”

The tour has now come under doubt after Sri Lanka Cricket, despite having announced the squads for the tour, stated that it will reassess the situation before going ahead with the tour after receiving “reliable information of a terror threat”.

Akhtar added that Pakistan’s U19 team toured Sri Lanka after the terrorist attacks in the island-nation on Easter.

Akhtar stated that Pakistan sent a combined team with India in 1996 to play a friendly match when teams such as Australia and West Indies were refusing to tour the country.

“We expect reciprocation from Sri Lanka. Their board is cooperating, players should also.”

Ten Sri Lankan players have refused to be a part of the touring squads which are to play a three-match ODI series in Karachi and the same number of T20Is in Lahore.

 
Cricket Pakistan shoaib akhtar Sri Lanka
 
