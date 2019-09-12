Shoaib Akhtar disappointed with Sri Lankan cricketers skipping Pakistan tour

Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar has expressed his disappointment with Sri Lankan players refusing to tour Pakistan.

“So disappointed with the 10 Sri Lankan players who have pulled out of Pakistan tour,” the Rawalpindi Express tweeted on Wednesday. “Pakistan has always been a huge support for Sri Lanka Cricket.”

The tour has now come under doubt after Sri Lanka Cricket, despite having announced the squads for the tour, stated that it will reassess the situation before going ahead with the tour after receiving “reliable information of a terror threat”.

Akhtar added that Pakistan’s U19 team toured Sri Lanka after the terrorist attacks in the island-nation on Easter.

So disappointed with the 10 Sri Lankan players who have pulled out of Pakistan tour.

Pakistan has always been a huge support for SL cricket.

Recently after deadly Easter Attacks in SL, our under-19 team was sent on tour there, being the first international team to volunteer. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 11, 2019

Akhtar stated that Pakistan sent a combined team with India in 1996 to play a friendly match when teams such as Australia and West Indies were refusing to tour the country.

“We expect reciprocation from Sri Lanka. Their board is cooperating, players should also.”

And ofcourse who can forget the 1996 World Cup when Australia & West Indies refused to tour Sri Lanka.

Pakistan sent a combined team with India to play a friendly match in Colombo.

We expect reciprocation from Sri Lanka. Their board is cooperating, players should also. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 11, 2019

Ten Sri Lankan players have refused to be a part of the touring squads which are to play a three-match ODI series in Karachi and the same number of T20Is in Lahore.