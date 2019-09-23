Monday, September 23, 2019  | 23 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Shane Warne slapped with one-year driving ban

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Australia Test great Shane Warne was Monday banned from driving for 12 months after his sixth speeding offence in a two-year period.

The former leg-spinner admitted breaking a 40-miles-per-hour limit in a hired Jaguar in London last year, a magistrates’ court heard.

The 50-year-old, who was not in court for the hearing, was clocked at 47 mph early on August 23, 2018.

Warne, second on the all-time list of Test wicket-takers with 708 scalps, had 15 penalty points on his licence at the time for five previous speeding offences.

Warne, who lives in west London, was also ordered to pay a total of £1,845 to the court.

“The purpose of disqualification is to punish and to protect the public and to deter,” said deputy district judge Adrian Turner. “There are 15 points to take into account together with the three I must impose today. Between April 2016 and August last year Warne committed six speeding offences. It may well be that none on its own were particularly serious but for points disqualification purposes the triviality of the offences is not to be taken into account. A period of 12 months is necessary for the purposes I have mentioned.”

 

 
TOPICS:
Australia Shane Warne
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Shane Warne, Australia, Cricket, Speeding, Shane Warne speeding, England, Shane Warne driving ban, cricketer
 
MOST READ
Pakistan-Sri Lanka series tickets will be available from September 20
Pakistan-Sri Lanka series tickets will be available from September 20
ICC announces officials for Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI, T20I series
ICC announces officials for Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI, T20I series
Pakistan drop veterans Hafeez, Malik for Sri Lanka series
Pakistan drop veterans Hafeez, Malik for Sri Lanka series
Shahid Afridi heaps praise on 'great player' Virat Kohli
Shahid Afridi heaps praise on ‘great player’ Virat Kohli
Pakistan announce squad for Sri Lanka ODIs
Pakistan announce squad for Sri Lanka ODIs
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.